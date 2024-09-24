Goody Goody Burgers in Hyde Park will close less than 10 years after revival

TAMPA, Fla — The 1905 Family of Restaurants announced on Monday that Goody Goody Burgers in Hyde Park will close at the end of the month. The iconic Tampa restaurant, known for house-made pies and burgers, first opened in 1925 as a barbecue stand that evolved into a burger joint and diner.

It closed in 2006, but in 2014, Richard Gonzmart, president of the 1905 Family of Restaurants, which includes Columbia Restaurants and Ulele, bought the brand and all the original recipes. Gonzmart opened the Hyde Park location with the original sign, furniture and secret sauce in 2016.

On September 29, less than 10 years after opening, they will close the Hyde Park location.

“The decision to close was influenced by multiple factors, including the challenging economic climate, specific issues impacting many businesses in the burger segment of the food industry, as well as a strategic effort to strengthen and streamline our core restaurant concepts,” Gonzmart said.

Gonzmart said that the Goody Goody locations at Tampa International Airport will remain open. The Columbia Cafe on the Tampa Riverwalk will serve some of the Goody Goody favorites, including the Burger P.O.X. and Butterscotch Pie.