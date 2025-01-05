Gibsonton man killed in Hillborough County intersection crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Gibsonton man was killed in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday after entering the path of another vehicle, authorities said.

At about noontime, a Crysler Concorde, driven by a 61-year-old Gibsonton man, was traveling eastbound on Shirley Avenue.

At the same time, a 57-year-old Tampa man was driving a Mazda CX-5 southbound on U.S. Highway 41.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the Concorde driver continued into the path of the Mazda and was struck by the vehicle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The Gibsonton man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Mazda driver and three passengers suffered minor injuries.