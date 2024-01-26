Gasparilla Krewes visit kids at Children's Cancer Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Not everyone is able to participate in the Gasparilla festivities. For those battling cancer, it's too big of a crowd and too big of a risk. Instead, Krewes are making it a point to bring Gasparilla to them.

Just like real pirates during an invasion under the cover of darkness, the Krewe of Grace O’Malley had a surprise visit for the kids at the Children’s Cancer Center Thursday night—only instead of taking riches, they delivered them in the form of beads.

“It's such a wonderful feeling to just be there for them, be the celebrities and see their faces light up with joy and all of our costumes and our beads and our crowns and all the bling and rhinestones and everything,” said Rachel Floyd.

For many of these children and their families, it’s been the most challenging year of their lives.

“Omega was diagnosed with neuroblastoma right after his first birthday last year,” said mother Kenitra Issac. “We wanted to go to Gasparilla, and unfortunately, the crowds and everything, you had to be careful with his immune system and things like that, so this means the world to the boys because they are able to come here and celebrate.”

“Just to think of anything hurting a kid is just heartbreaking, so if we can do something that brings them joy and pleasure and fun and makes them forget about what’s going on for a little while, I think that’s amazing,” said Caroline Collier.

The party didn't just have queens; it also had some knights, as the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago joined in with their own barrage of beads.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself, and I’m happy to say I’m in remission. I know it's tough, but I couldn’t imagine going through it as a child. If there's anything any of us can do to brighten a child’s day and help them out a little bit, that’s why we are here, and that’s what we want to do,” said Chris Cubero.

10-year-old Mason Fox, who is battling leukemia, said it was just as much fun as being at the kids parade.

“I had as many beads as I usually do, which is like a million, all within a few minutes,” said Fox.

The Children’s Cancer Center said, in a way, these kids make up their own Krewe: brave, resilient and always ready to have some fun.

“This is not a place where they get pricked and prodded but a place where they meet kids just like them, where they can pull their wigs off and show their cute little bald heads and enjoy being themselves and for one night forget about their diagnosis,” said Brittany Rudolph.