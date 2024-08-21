Watch Now
FWC seeking information about a body found near MacDill AFB

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking the public for help after a body was found on July 17.

That day, a body was found near MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa that had marks conducive to being hit by a boat propeller. An investigation revealed that the victim may have left Apollo Beach on July 15 in a blue kayak.

The FWC said a boating accident likely happened between July 15 and July 17.

The FWC is asking anyone with information about the incident, an abandoned blue kayak, or any other suspicious activity to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text 847411 with keyword (FWC) and their information.

