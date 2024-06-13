Free Juneteenth Festival at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — A free Juneteenth celebration will take over Raymond James Stadium — inside and outside the venue — this Saturday.

The ROC the Block 4th Annual Juneteenth Festival will feature more than 100 local vendors, music, food, and fireworks to cap off the evening.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m., and parking and admission are both free.

Event coordinator Bolaji Ajike said this is all about the community joining together for an important holiday celebrating Black culture and freedom.

"Juneteenth is about the emancipation of individuals who were enslaved in this country," she said. "So it's important to understand the context of history, where we are, where we were, and where we're trying to go."

For more on the Juneteenth Festival, go here.