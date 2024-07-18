Former Pinellas detention deputy arrested on child pornography charges

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a former Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detention deputy on child pornography charges.

The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office said its Internet Predator United received a tip from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office after Detention Deputy Trevor Willis, 33, was arrested on July 1.

Pinellas deputies arrested Willis on multiple child pornography charges. After obtaining a search warrant for his home in Lutz, Hillsborough detectives said they found more pornographic material on a social media app linked to Willis.

Hillsborough deputies arrested Willis on Wednesday, and he faces nine counts of possession of child pornography.