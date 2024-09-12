Watch Now
Former Hillsborough County substitute teacher arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to students: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former substitute teacher was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to students.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Harvey Cole, 26, was allegedly seen by two students in his classroom at BridgePrep Academy of Riverview masturbating on his lunch break.

The incident occurred on May 13, and the school's administration placed Cole on leave while it was being investigated.

Deputies say they issued a warrant for Cole's Arrest on Sept. 11, and he was subsequently located and taken into custody.

Cole is charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

