Former Hillsborough County art teacher arrested for sexual battery on a student, according to HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A former Hillsborough County Public Schools art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually battering a student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that Brian Singleton, 46, was arrested for sex acts that took place with a student at Gaither High School between September 2023 and December 2023.

Singleton was hired as a full-time teacher at Gaither High School in February 2017, according to HCSO. Singleton was placed on administrative leave in December 2023 and resigned from employment in March 2024.

An arrest warrant was issued for Singleton on May 9, and he turned himself in at the Orient Road jail the same day, according to HCSO.

Singleton is charged with Sexual Battery (Familial or Custodial Authority) (x2) and Solicit Sex Act with a Child (Familial or Custodial Authority)

HCSO is urging anyone who may have also been a victim of Singleton to please call 813-247-8200.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021