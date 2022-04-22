Former Crisis Center of Tampa Bay employee arrested for inappropriate contact with client

TAMPA, Fla. — A former employee at Crisis Center of Tampa Bay was arrested for inappropriate contact via telephone Thursday. Christopher Cotto was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HSCO). He allegedly engaged in this inappropriate contact with an individual receiving services at the Crisis Center.

The non-profit focuses on helping those who have had serious life trauma including sexual assault, domestic violence, suicidal thoughts and emotional distress. The organization said Cotto passed local law enforcement and other background checks before being hired. Crisis Center said he was with the organization for less than 60 days.

“We are deeply saddened by the actions of this former employee but thankful the victim had a resource available in the community that protected them," President & CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Clara Reynolds said. "We are so sorry that a vulnerable person was hurt because it goes directly against what we work for every day.”

Crisis Center claims as soon as the inappropriate contact was confirmed, the employee was immediately terminated. The organization said it is cooperating with HCSO as their investigation continues.

It is unclear when the inappropriate contact via telephone occurred. HCSO is investigating other victims connected to the case.

