Former high school coach, teacher arrested inappropriate physical contact with student

A former high school teacher and coach is facing charges for two separate cases in which he had inappropriate physical contact with students, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

A victim who was a student and football player at Bloomingdale High School came forward to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday saying from 2017 through 2021, Matthew Hike, 33, who was his football coach, molested him more than 50 times. The victim was under the age of 18 at the time of the incidents. Hike worked as a football coach for the high school but was not employed as a teacher, deputies say.

Detectives learned of the incidents through a previous investigation involving Hike where other victims were asked to come forward.

After bonding out of jail on March 24, Hike was arrested again on April 6, 2022, for the most recent allegations. He is now facing additional charges including three counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and one count of Authority Figure Soliciting or Engaging in Lewd Conduct with a Student.

"Children should be able to trust their teachers and coaches. Individuals who break that trust and abuse their power must be rooted out and brought to justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our investigations revealed that this suspect broke the trust of his victims and our community on more than one occasion, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that he is held accountable for his despicable actions and can never target another juvenile."

Detectives are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Matthew Hike to come forward by calling the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.