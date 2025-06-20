Florida woman found guilty of stealing nearly $2 million in unemployment

TAMPA, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel woman was found guilty of stealing almost $2 million in unemployment benefits, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

DOJ said 58-year-old Maria Morales created over 100 debit cards using other people's information to receive insurance benefits provided during the pandemic.

Morales then took the cards to different ATMs in Florida and withdrew thousands of dollars using the identities of over 100 people across the United States.

Officials said this took place in less than one year.

Morales’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19, and she faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison.