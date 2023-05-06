Florida Wiener Dog Derby draws dog lovers to Tampa Riverfest

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As fans turn their eyes toward Kentucky Derby Saturday night in Tampa, another derby grabbed the attention of people at Riverfest— the Florida Wiener Dog Derby.

"What's so exciting about this event is it's super unique. I mean, who's heard of a wiener dog race?" volunteer Hayley Davies said.

Even if people hadn't heard of the wiener dog derby — they won't forget what they saw, with dozens of dogs decked out for the costume contest and ready for race day.

"It's truly amazing to see and meet people who come from all different backgrounds," Davies said.

Tom Kisale and his wife brought their three dogs, Macy, Dax, and Murphy, who looked ready for lift-off, dressed as an astronaut, spaceship and the solar system.

"Since two of them are in wheelchairs, my wife decided that building around the wheelchairs was the best way to showcase them," Kisale said.

Kisale told ABC Action News while the costumes are attention-grabbing, they also wanted to draw attention to pups with special needs.

"We try to make it to most of the Florida Wiener Dog Races, if nothing else, to showcase the dogs in the wheelchairs so that people realize just because the dog is down, doesn't mean the dog is gone," he said.

Kisale explained that Macy was abandoned at the pound.

"Just because the dog is injured and can't walk, it's not a disposable item," Kisale said. "Dogs are members of the family."

Amanda Beehler traveled from Knoxville, Tenn., with her 14-year-old dachshund, Mighty Max.

"He was my first special needs dog," Beehler said. "He's a racing champion; we've gone to Kentucky, Ohio, all over."

Whether the dogs were seasoned veterans like Mighty Max or first-timers, like a corgi named Ranger, who competed in the "dachshund wannabe" contest, the people who went out to the event said they felt like they're the real winners, to have their pups.

"It bonded us up and he is my heart dog; I don't know what I will ever do without this boy," Beehler said.

Riverfest continues Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park with the Hot Air Balloon Glowand Lantern Paradeat 8:30 and live music, including tributes to Prince and Queen, continuing until 10:30.

Entry is free.