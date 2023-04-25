Watch Now
Make a glowing paper lantern and stroll in the Tampa Riverfest night parade

Riverfest is May 5 & 6; Lantern Parade is Saturday night
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 25, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A fun free celebration of the Tampa Riverwalk and its importance to the city, the two-day Riverfest is scheduled for Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6.

The big family-friendly party — this is the seventh Riverfest — will feature live bands, water-skiing shows, wiener dog races and more.

The highlight will be the Lantern Parade, the event's finale on Saturday. It's free to walk in the parade, all ages included, but registration is required.

Lantern kits are available online and start at $15. You can buy them here.

Artysta LuLu, a renowned local talent, will help people build their lanterns at several free workshops before the event, including this Thursday at Armature Works and right before the parade.

For more on the lantern workshops, click here.

For more on Artysta LuLu, click here.

