Florida teacher arrested for abusing nonverbal autistic student: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County teacher was arrested after deputies said he abused a nonverbal autistic child earlier this month.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said on Feb. 8, Prechae Rodriguez, 39, struck the nine-year-old student with his hand before punching the child in the face, causing them to fall to the ground.

Rodriguez is a behavior support teacher at Eisenhower Exceptional Center, a middle school in Gibsonton. He was arrested on Feb. 19 and is facing one count of child abuse.

“I am disgusted by the actions of this individual who was not only in a position of authority and trust but was given the responsibility to protect our most vulnerable. No child, under any circumstance, should be subject to this level of violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “There is no place for the abuse of children in our schools or in our community, and our detectives will continue to work to ensure that all of our students are protected.”

HCSO said this is still an active investigation.