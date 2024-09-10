Florida man arrested after intentionally hitting deputies with car, injuring 3: HCSO

GIBSONTON, Fla. — A suspect is facing multiple charges after officials say he intentionally hit several deputies with his car in Gibsonton Monday evening.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that, around 5:30 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 for illegal window tint and failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to HCSO, the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Sean Bolton, fled the scene. Surveillance tracked the car into the Carriage Point subdivision.

Ring camera video shows a high-speed chase in Hillsborough County

While deputies were attempting to deploy stop sticks, officials said Bolton deliberately aimed his car at a uniformed deputy standing on the edge of the road. The deputy moved out of the way to avoid being hit.

Deputies continued to follow Bolton to the intersection of Ekker Road and Carriage Point Drive, where they tried an intercept technique to avoid a dangerous pursuit.

Bolton then allegedly rammed two HCSO vehicles on purpose and fled again, which initiated a pursuit that lasted under a mile.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO said Bolton's reckless driving during the pursuit caused a deputy's vehicle to strike a tree and another to crash into a backyard fence on Carriage Point Drive. During the impact, a fence post was sent through the deputy's window and narrowly missed the deputies inside.

The pursuit ended when deputies were able to perform a successful PIT maneuver.

Three deputies sustained minor injuries during the incident and were treated at Tampa General Hospital. They have since been released.

Bolton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle x3, aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended.

HCSO said this is still an ongoing investigation.