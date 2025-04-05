Watch Now
Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrest three men for street racing at 120 MPH on I-4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested three men for street racing after encountering a Corvette speeding at 97 MPH on I-4.

According to FHP, this incident happened in Hillsborough County. Officers saw the Corvette, with two Dodge Challengers, driving westbound.

Near Milepost 22, all three cars slowed to 80 MPH before rapidly accelerating to speeds exceeding 120 MPH. FHP says they aggressively maneuvered through traffic, changing lanes multiple times and passing on the shoulder.

After troopers stopped them, they confirmed the three men, aged 39, 37, and 34, were traveling together from Georgia. They were arrested for racing on highways, and all three cars were impounded for 30 days as mandated by state law.

