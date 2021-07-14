Florida Department of Education focuses on Hillsborough Schools following charter school decision

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education is focusing on Hillsborough County Schools in their scheduled July 14 meeting, taking a hard look at the board's decision not to renew several charter schools that members said are under-performing or not meeting the needs of students.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m., you can watch it live here.

Hillsborough School Board members said they have a lot of reasons not to renew those charters, including the high turnover rate of teachers, funding concerns and not meeting the needs of special needs students.

They addressed those concerns at a recent school board meeting where they voted not to renew the charters of four charter schools.

"Violating a student's civil rights, not implementing an education plan, that has grave concern for me," said Dr. Stacy Hahn with the Hillsborough County School Board at a meeting in mid-June.

Charter schools take about $250M in state funding from the district. That's because students who switch to charter schools take that chunk of state funding with them.

It's been a big point of contention for school board members who have spent the last year trying to climb out of massive financial problems that resulted in teacher job cuts. The district was able to avoid a state takeover of the district's finances.

"These charters are still not doing as well as public schools," said Nadia Combs, a recently-elected school board member. "So why do we continue to support them and not do a better job of educating the taxpayers?"

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to the school board after their decision not to renew the charters. It calls on them to reconsider their decision and threatens serious consequences, including the withholding of state funding.

In his letter, Corcoran said the school district may not have followed state law and that "none of these schools are graded below a C."

However, in a special-called school board meeting on July 29, flooded with charter school advocates, the school district did not back down from their decision.

“All parents have a right to choose what school their kids go to and that should never be decided by anybody else," said Sarah Soich, a charter school parent who attended the school board meeting.

Instead, the district sent a response back to the Florida Department of Education that stands behind their initial choice to withhold these charter approvals.

School Board Member Nadia Combs said the Florida Department of Education never notified the school board that this would be an item on the agenda and called it "unfair." Combs said the school board is still not sure what may happen at the state level after the meeting.

The district's decision to not renew the charters of four charter schools is set to go through an appeals process from those charter schools and could take several months, or even a few years, to work through.

Corcoran will also be hearing from Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis. Davis will be giving the state board a look at the district's latest financial status and economic recovery plan after they avoided state receivership of the district's finances.

For now, the financial picture of the district remains stable with the addition of COVID-19 relief money, or ESSER funds, allocated to the district.

This comes after the district said they made several difficult decisions to trim the budget, including several teaching positions eliminated in the past year.