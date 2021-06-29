Hillsborough School leaders explore what's next after pushback from charter school denials

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County School leaders are planning to work out what's next after they opted not to renew the charters of four charter schools in the Tampa Bay area and limit the charters of two others.

These include Kids Community College Charter High School, Pivot Charter School, SouthShore Charter Academy and Woodmont Charter School.

The school board has called a special meeting on Tuesday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss a letter from Richard Corcoran, the State Commissioner of Education.

In his letter, addressed to the school board and Board Chair Lynn Gray, Corcoran said by not renewing these charters, the board may have violated state law and he is now threatening to withhold state funding from the district as a result.

The education commissioner said the district did not give the required 90-day notice to the charters if they weren't going to renew them, per state statute.

Corcoran also cited that none of the schools that were denied were below a C-Rating and many of the students are coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

However, school board members said in their mid-June board meeting that they have good reason to deny the charters, citing financial issues and conflicts of interest within the schools and problematic academic records.

"With all of that, and additional money, and getting a PPP private loan, these charters are still not doing as well as public schools," said School Board Member Nadia Combs. "So why do we continue to support them and not do a better job of educating the taxpayers?"

Dr. Stacy Hahn, another school board member, also brought up reported problems at two of the charter schools when it comes to providing for children with special needs.

"As a special needs teacher, and working with special needs teachers, violating a student's civil rights, not implementing an education plan, that has grave concern for me," Hahn said.

Hillsborough County Schools also lose millions of dollars each year when children leave the district for charter schools.

Superintendent Addison Davis said the district needs to work to keep kids in the district by providing the best customer service, improving marketing and community outreach.

Corcoran has given the board until Tuesday to respond to his letter.