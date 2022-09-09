Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.

A stalled frontal boundary to our north, and persistent south-to-southwesterly flow, the area will continue to tap into deep moisture and see periods of heavy rainfall at times Friday and through at least Saturday.

As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect for all of our coastal counties through Saturday evening. Conditions may improve on Sunday, but that isn't a guarantee, ABC Action News Meteorologist Shay Ryan said.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Shay Ryan on Friday, September 9, 2022

Rain coverage and intensity will increase from late morning through the afternoon each day. The rain should begin tapering off after sunset.

Any heavy downpours that move across flood-prone areas may generate localized flooding. This includes near rivers, creeks, and streams as well as poor drainage areas.

It won't be a complete washout as there will be some breaks in the clouds and sunshine at times Friday.

However, those breaks and sunshine may intensify storms that develop leading to a chance for gusty or damaging winds along with possibly an isolated waterspout or brief tornado. The greater risk though is the potential for localized flooding, Ryan said.