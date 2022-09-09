Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rain

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Sandbag locations across the Tampa Bay area are opening on Friday morning as heavy rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday.

A Flood Watch is in place from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday for the following counties:



Citrus

Hernando

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

A Flood Watch has been issued in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, and Levy counties. The Flood Watch will begin Friday AM and continue through Sat evening as additional rounds of showers and storms will continue across the region due to the soggy weather pattern in place. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/oJLLXbmJdO — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 9, 2022

Sandbag locations currently open:

Polk County

Open through Wednesday, September 14. Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. A minimum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household.

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

Pasco County

County locations:

Self-serve locations which are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

City locations:

New Port Richey:

Available for city residents, must show proof of city residency. The station is self-serve so bring your own shovel.