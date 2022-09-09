Watch Now
Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rain

Flood Watch in place for many counties from Friday to Saturday
Manatee County opens sandbag locations Friday to prepare for weekend rain
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:26:59-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla.  — Sandbag locations across the Tampa Bay area are opening on Friday morning as heavy rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday.

A Flood Watch is in place from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday for the following counties:

  • Citrus
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Sarasota

Sandbag locations currently open:

Polk County

Open through Wednesday, September 14. Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. A minimum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household.

  • Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
  • Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
  • Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
  • Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
  • Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
  • Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
  • Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

Pasco County

County locations:

Self-serve locations which are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

City locations:

New Port Richey:

Available for city residents, must show proof of city residency. The station is self-serve so bring your own shovel.

  • 6420 Pine Hill Road
