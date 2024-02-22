Firefighter who made racism allegations fired by City of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — In February of 2023, a Tampa firefighter named Andrew Dixon said he found a monkey hanging from the ceiling of Fire Station 13.

In June, it's reported that he found a picture of himself in his locker with a slur written on it.

The concerns from that incident and others sparked a Tampa Police Department (TPD) investigation that has finally been released months later.

The 118-page document contains dozens of interviews with people connected to the fire department, including Dixon.

Many of those interviewed claimed they don't know who hung the monkey and said they didn't think Tampa Fire Rescue had a culture of "racism" or "racist behavior."

And ultimately it was determined, that the monkey was hung up as a tribute to Busch Gardens.

As far as the picture is concerned, the TPD investigation claims that nearly half of those interviewed think Dixon put the picture in his locker himself.

It's a claim Dixon denies.

But why would people think that in the first place?

According to TPD investigators, Dixon was found to have forged a signature on paperwork for paramedic training that he needed to complete in order to keep working with Tampa Fire Rescue.

The forgery was confirmed by a program adviser who said she gave him permission to do it.

The investigation claims Dixon used the picture to distract from issues with his paramedic training.

Dixon was fired in connection to the forgery on Monday.

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp released the following statement on the matter:

“The termination of Andrew Dixon was a decision based on the principles of accountability and professionalism that are expected of all city employees. Mr. Dixon was found to have forged the signature of a clinician on documents related to his mandatory paramedic training—a serious breach of trust and a violation of the standards to which we hold all our personnel. This action had the potential to undermine the integrity of our firefighter training process. Thankfully, Mr. Dixon’s actions are not a reflection of the hundreds of firefighters working hard every day for the safety and well-being of our community. There are safeguards in place, through local, state and nationally mandated testing, to ensure that our firefighters are well prepared for the emergencies they may face.”

And in a separate statement, the City of Tampa addressed the timing of Dixon's termination:

“We take allegations of discrimination very seriously and are committed to providing a workplace free from discrimination and harassment. It is important to distinguish that the actions leading to Mr. Dixon's termination are entirely separate from his allegations and are based solely on the facts surrounding his misconduct. The City of Tampa remains dedicated to conducting a thorough and fair review of any claims of discrimination and to taking appropriate action to ensure a respectful and inclusive working environment for all employees.”

ABC Action News contacted Dixon and his attorney earlier today.

Dixon was not able to comment.

But his attorney said that they are weighing their options when it comes to appealing this decision.

According to the city, Dixon has 10 days from his termination to appeal to it's Civil Service Board or 21 days to file a grievance with the Tampa Fire Union.

