Sligh Avenue reopens after fire breaks out near ZooTampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A fire broke out near ZooTampa early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews are on the scene of the structure fire in the 900 block of West Sligh Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue

Officials initially closed West Sligh Avenue from North Boulevard to North Willow Avenue in both directions, but it has since reopened.

There are no other details available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.