Fire breaks out at Riverview storage unit facility

Cube Smart fire
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Cube Smart fire
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Plumes of smoke could be seen from US 301 after a fire broke out at a storage unit facility in Riverview on Friday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received several 911 calls around 11:51 a.m. about an RV on fire at the CubeSmart Self Storage at 12902 US Highway 301.

The fire was then spreading to other RVs and stored vehicles.

When crews arrived, the fire had spread to seven vehicles. Firefighters contained the fire to the initial vehicles within 25 minutes before bringing the fire under control around 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported due to the fire which is under investigation.


Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

