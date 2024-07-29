Fire breaks out at Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire broke out at a popular Tampa eatery early Monday morning.
Tampa Fire Rescue said crews are currently at Fresh Kitchen, located on South Howard Avenue. They are still working to put out the two-alarm structure fire.
Officials said South Howard is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in both directions during this time.
There are no other details currently available.
