Fire breaks out at Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire broke out at a popular Tampa eatery early Monday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews are currently at Fresh Kitchen, located on South Howard Avenue. They are still working to put out the two-alarm structure fire.

Officials said South Howard is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in both directions during this time.

There are no other details currently available.

