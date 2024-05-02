Fire breaks out at Cody's Original Roadhouse in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire broke out at Cody's Original Roadhouse in Tampa early Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a call around 5:15 a.m. before they sent 13 units to the scene.

The restaurant is located on West Hillsborough Avenue.

HCFR said there are no injuries so far. There is no information at this time on what caused the fire.