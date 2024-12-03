Fiery crash involving train and dump truck in Ruskin kills dump truck driver

RUSKIN, Fla — A dump truck driver died in a fiery crash involving a train.

Hillsborough County Fire (HCFR) said multiple people called 911 around 12:20 p.m. to report heavy smoke near the train tracks at Old Highway 41 in Ruskin.

When crews arrived, they saw a dump truck and multiple train cars engulfed in flames. According to HCFR, the crash resulted in a small brush fire.

The fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The dump truck driver died as a result of the crash.

The CSX train was transporting gravel, and the dump truck was carrying sand, according to HCFR.

HCFR said the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.