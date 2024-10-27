FHP trooper suffers broken ankle during last play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. — An FHP trooper's ankle was broken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday when he was knocked down during the final play at Raymond James Stadium.

FHP Tampa wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Well wishes for a speedy recovery to our FHP member struck down on today's final play at Raymond James Stadium during the NFL game this afternoon between the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons."

See the moment two players plowed into the trooper in the video below:

FHP expressed their thanks to the Falcons player who helped the trooper during the play, a release stated.