Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

FHP trooper suffers broken ankle during last play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The trooper was knocked down during the last play of the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
FHP trooper suffers broken ankle during Bucs game
FHP
FHP trooper suffers broken ankle during Bucs game
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — An FHP trooper's ankle was broken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday when he was knocked down during the final play at Raymond James Stadium.

FHP Tampa wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Well wishes for a speedy recovery to our FHP member struck down on today's final play at Raymond James Stadium during the NFL game this afternoon between the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons."

See the moment two players plowed into the trooper in the video below:

FHP expressed their thanks to the Falcons player who helped the trooper during the play, a release stated.

When will the water go away?

Two weeks after Milton, many Pasco County residents are questioning if rapid development has played a role in unprecedented flooding.

Community questions Pasco County's recovery and development's role in flooding

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.