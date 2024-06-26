Watch Now
FHP searching for driver after car crashes into Hillsborough creek

Hit and run Hillsborough
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 26, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are looking for a driver after a car crashed into a creek in Hillsborough County early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Kia Sedona was traveling south on Old US-41 at a high rate of speed around 1:25 a.m. When it neared the intersection of US-41, the driver lost control of the minivan, and it left the road, striking a guardrail.

The minivan then overturned into a nearby creek before coming to a final rest. The driver fled on foot, leaving the unregistered vehicle with an unassigned license plate in the water.

As a precaution, divers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office searched the water but had no results.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and the identity of the driver should call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

