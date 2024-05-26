FHP: Motorcyclist struck and killed by car in Riverview

TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car in Riverview on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Nissan Frontier was traveling on the exit ramp from northbound I-75 to enter westbound Gibsonton Drive.

A BMW motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Gibsonton Drive, approaching the exit ramp.

The Nissan failed to yield to the motorcyclist and attempted a left turn into its path. The motorcyclist struck the Nissan as a result.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Tampa man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 59-year-old Gibsonton woman, suffered minor injuries during the incident.