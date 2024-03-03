FHP: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with light pole

TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a light pole in Tampa early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Officials said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 301 approaching Stannum Street when the rider failed to navigate a curve in the roadway.

As a result, the motorcyclist left the roadway and hit a utility light pole.

The rider, a 68-year-old Brandon man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered during the crash.