FHP: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with light pole

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 16:26:19-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a light pole in Tampa early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Officials said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 301 approaching Stannum Street when the rider failed to navigate a curve in the roadway.

As a result, the motorcyclist left the roadway and hit a utility light pole.

The rider, a 68-year-old Brandon man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

