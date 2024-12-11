Feeding Tampa Bay's Causeway Center provides free food and services to those in need

Feeding Tampa Bay's Causeway Center opened its doors about six months ago, and its CEO said they have already seen about 10,000 people come for services.

The Causeway Center acts as a community hub to provide food, medical attention, legal services, and financial help to people in need.

"I think the challenge for us is the need and demand is far greater than we would have anticipated," CEO Thomas Mantz said.

He said in the future, they plan to continue to expand so they can reach more people in our community.

We spoke to volunteers at the Causeway Center market, who said it’s a rewarding feeling to know they are helping to put food on tables.

“Their eyes light up to see the variety of food we have that's there to nourish them,” Todd Wickner said.

According to Feeding Tampa Bay's annual report, there are about one million people in need of services in our region—that's one in six adults and one in four children.

Feeding Tampa Bay plans to reach more people in the community in the new year, but they need donations and volunteers to do so. If you are interested in helping, click here.

Click here if you are in need of services.