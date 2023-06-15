Feeding Tampa Bay says restaurant week helps put thousands of meals on the table

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for the seventeenth year.

Fifty-six local restaurants are crafting their menus to give you a taste of what they offer, all while helping support Feeding Tampa Bay. Over the next several days, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the non-profit.

"A portion of the profits from all the restaurants are going back into the community so that we can help feed families, the children of those families in need. Because, you know, we're committed to giving back to our community," Executive Chef of The Pearl, Olivia Giesler, explained.

WFTS

It's a significant relief for Feeding Tampa Bay.

"Thousands and thousands of meals have been placed on tables because of restaurant week," Shannon Oliviero, with the non-profit, said.

Oliviero said since inflation; it's now serving around 40 percent more people across the 10-county region.

"You have the restaurants that it's their passion to cook food. It's our passion to get meals on tables... Restaurant week is an opportunity to know Feeding Tampa Bay is what we do and how they can help you," Oliviero explained.