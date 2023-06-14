Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2023 makes dining out at local restaurants more affordable

TAMPA, Fla. — Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for the seventeenth year.
Dozens of restaurants across the Tampa Bay region will offer affordable three-course prix fixe meals for 11 days. Many are also offering specials on whiskey, vodka and wine. You can view the menus online at tampabayrestaurantweek.com.
To take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is visit any of the 56 participating restaurants between Thursday, June 15 and Sunday, June 25 and ask for the special Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.
Tampa Bay Restaurant Week offers you a great way to try out a new restaurant without worrying about how much the bill will be at the end of the night.
This year a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
Creative Loafing is also sponsoring a photo contest for Restaurant Week where you could win $500 in deals and $700 in gift cards from participating Restaurant Week locations.
To enter the contest, all you need to do is take photos of both your Restaurant Week menu and meal. Then post the photos on Instagram by adding your location at the participating restaurant. You will need to tag the photos with @cltampabay and the hashtag #TampaBayRestaurantWeek. Finally, make sure to publicly share the photo. You can enter once for every different participating restaurant you visit.
The following restaurant locations are participating in Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2023:
- 211 Restaurant and Lounge (Tampa)
- 4 Rivers Smokehouse (2 locations in Tampa)
- 717 South (Tampa)
- Allelo (St. Petersburg)
- American Social (Tampa)
- Ava (Tampa)
- Azure at Edition (Tampa)
- Battery (Tampa)
- Besito Mexican (Tampa)
- Birch & Vine (St. Petersburg)
- Bouzy (Tampa)
- Bulla Gastrobar (Tampa)
- Caracara (Dunedin)
- Cider Press Vegan Gastropub (St. Petersburg)
- Corazon (Tampa)
- Cru Cellars (2 locations in Tampa)
- CW's Gin Joint (Tampa)
- Driftlight Steakhouse (Tampa)
- Élevage (Tampa)
- Flames Indian Cuisine (Tampa)
- Flippers Pizzeria (Tampa)
- Gigglewaters (Safety Harbor)
- Good Intentions (St. Petersburg)
- Jimmy's Tacos (Tampa)
- Kona Grill (Tampa)
- Madison Avenue Pizza (Dunedin)
- Market at Edition (Tampa)
- Melting Pot Social (Tampa)
- Mighty Quinn's BBQ (Tampa)
- Nebraska Mini Mart (Tampa)
- Pipo's Cuban Cafe (St. Petersburg)
- Rivers Edge (Tampa)
- Riverters (Tampa)
- Roast Deli, Bakery and Social Bar (Tampa)
- Rome + Fig (Tampa)
- Rusty Pelican (Tampa)
- Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar (Tampa)
- SiX (Tampa)
- SoHo Sushi (Tampa)
- Taste (Tampa)
- Teak (St. Petersburg)
- The Black Pearl (Dunedin)
- The Brinehouse (Safety Harbor)
- The Brisket Shoppe (Tampa)
- The Dan (Tampa)
- The Dunedin Smokehouse (Dunedin)
- The Living Room (2 locations in Wesley Chapel and Dunedin)
- The Pearl (Tampa)
- The Spaniard (Tampa)
- The Tides Seafood Market & Provisions (Safety Harbor)
- Tibby's New Oleans Kitchen (Brandon)
- Wagamama (Tampa)
- Willa's (Tampa)