Gov. DeSantis announces 3 major road projects in Tampa Bay Area

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce three major road projects in the Tampa Bay area.

Those projects include modernizing the West Shore interchange making it four levels, more money for the Howard Frankland Bridge, and speeding up construction on the downtown Tampa interchange between I-4 and I-275, commonly known as malfunction junction.

Funds will reportedly come from the infrastructure bill the state legislature passed during this past session.

DeSantis said these projects are all part of a larger effort to modernize Tampa's interstate system.

The downtown Tampa interchange project will now be ready years before anticipated, officials said.