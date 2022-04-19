Family hands out flyers, pleads for answers in loved one's murder

BRANDON, FLA. — A family returned to the apartment complex where their loved one was shot and killed nearly two years ago in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said Eduardo Crespin was shot and killed as he sat in his white Honda Civic in the Lake Kathy Apartment complex in Brandon. The shooting happened Oct. 18, 2020.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the case remains active. No arrests have been made.

"They're running free while his whole family is still mourning his loss and still crying because he's not here," Crespin's aunt Adriana Amores said.

His family and friends passed out flyers at the apartment complex. They hope someone will do the right thing and come forward with information.

"It's why we’re here, try to see if somebody will try to come forward, you know," family member Andrea Flynn said. "If this was your brother, your son, your uncle, your cousin, you would want somebody to come forward."

The sheriff's office previously said witnesses heard gunshots and observed a group of men standing near a vehicle that had pulled into the complex shortly after Crespin.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle may be a BMW. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information may also call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

