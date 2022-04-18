Polk County detectives search for 3 men caught on camera carrying murder victim out of home

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are working to identify three men seen on a doorbell camera carrying a murder victim out of a Davenport home, and they're asking for the public's help.

The sheriff's office said 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson, of St. Pete, was fatally shot on April 13 during a drug deal in an Airbnb. The sheriff's office said Johnson and his associates had been selling marijuana from the home on Acorn Court since April 8.

Around 8:30 on April 13, authorities said unknown suspects went into the home and shot the victim. Doorbell video then shows three men carrying Johnson out of the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

