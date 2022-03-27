Pasco deputies ask for help after body of missing person found

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco Sheriff's detectives are asking for information after the body of a Tampa woman was found.

Deputies said Teneisha Griffith, 27, of Tampa was found on March 24, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., in the Lacoochee Claysink Rd. & SR 575 area of Lacoochee.

She was originally reported missing from Tampa. Detectives are still investigating and are asking for help.

Griffith was last heard from on the evening of March 19, 2022, and Griffith's car, a white 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag QSBE04, has not been found.

PSO detectives were alerted to a body found on March 24, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., in the Lacoochee Claysink Rd. & SR 575 area of Lacoochee. The family of the deceased individual has given PSO permission to identify her as Teneisha Griffith, 27, of Tampa (pictured here). (1/4) pic.twitter.com/GTsUKfvWUA — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 27, 2022

If you have any information on where Griffith was, who she was with between the evening of March 19, 2022, and the afternoon of March 24, 2022, have seen her car, or have any additional information on this case, please contact PSO or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online here. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.