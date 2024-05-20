Enter the 'DoughJoe!' This small family-run Ybor City bakery is drawing big crowds

YBOR CITY, Fla. — On a Thursday morning, just before 11 a.m., Jamie "Blue" Laukhuf is stuffing the shelves of Ybor City's JB3 DoughJoe.

Country sourdough loaves the size of carry-on luggage.

Yukon Gold potato English muffins that look like buttery biscuits and taste like heaven.

Pretzel baguettes, Tidy Tom Thanksgiving turkey bombs, homemade saltines, you name the inventive spin on baked deliciousness, and they have it.

"This is real bread! Organic, gut-friendly, beautiful!" says Blue, who owns the bakery with chef husband Jason and son Jamison.

And in just a few hours, those same stuffed DoughJoe shelves will be wiped out.

The JB3 DoughJoe and the nearby Jamison B Breadhouse bakery that powers the market are small family-run operations that draw big crowds.

It started as a side hustle; a few years ago, it turned into a brick-and-mortar smash hit.

With vegan and gluten-friendly options, the DoughJoe is all the rage but is only open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 11 a.m.

"Store-bought bread is very solid, but you don't want solid bread," says Blue. "You want light, airy bread, and those holes in the bread, that's where all the flavor is."

For more on the DoughJoe, go here.