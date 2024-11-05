Elementary school students learn first hand about the voting process

TAMPA, Fla. — Election Day isn’t just for adults. Hillsborough Public Schools uses it as a teaching tool for students about why voting is so important.

Chiarmonte Elementary School in Tampa was one of several schools across the county participating in the Hillsborough Public Schools Mock Student Elections. These students said it’s exciting to sit down and vote for the president just like their parents do.

On Tuesday, the school library was turned into the polling location, and third, fourth, and fifth graders had the opportunity to cast their ballots for President of the United States.

Third grader Amit Sanichara said the voting process made him feel like an adult.

“Imagine there is a big ocean and then you are a little drop of water, that’s a little vote,” said Sanichara.

Other students said they didn’t realize how quick and easy voting can be.

“When I voted today, I was really excited and nervous, but I’m done voting, and I really think I made the good choice to vote and let people know what I think,” said third grader Sophia Strutz.

Assistant Principal Sabrina Tshiamalenge said they started off slow, having students vote for their favorite dessert or candy, and worked their way up to the president.

“They feel empowered. They feel like they have a voice as well, I know this will be a story to be told for several weeks and months and hopefully, years to come, ‘I voted, I voted when I was at Chiarmonte,’ so very exciting,” said Tshiamalenge.

Many of these students did their own research on each candidate, taking the responsibility of voting seriously.

“We are really lucky to vote because some countries don’t really get to vote,” said Strutz.

“It's a very, very happy moment for me, very proud that they do have some cognizance and understanding that they know what’s happening in the world, and it’s not only affected them but the entire country,” said Tshiamalenge.

However, the highlight of the day may have been receiving their ‘I’m a future voter’ sticker on the way back to class.