Easterseals opens new school for neurodiverse learners

VALRICO, Fla. — A new school in Valrico is opening up, specifically designed for neurodiverse learners. This week, parents received a special tour leading up to the first day of class at the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning.

“This school is specifically to serve children that are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities,” said program director Janine Stewart. “This is a dream come true. This has been our baby that we worked for. We know there is a need in the community, and to be able to meet that need is just phenomenal.”

Stewart is so proud to give tours ahead of Wednesday’s big open house.

“I’ll tell you, it's been 18 months in the waiting. I am so excited to be opening the doors of this school, and on Wednesday, I will probably be the happiest person on the planet,” said Stewart.

The school is designed to accommodate 110 children with special needs, ranging from six weeks old to second grade.

“They have found a home away from home that will be able to serve the needs of their children that they haven’t had in the past,” said Stewart.

The school uses a play-based approach to fuel its curriculum.

“We don’t focus on pen and paper. We use hands-on manipulatives and games and also just one-on-one programming with the children,” said Stewart.

Their staff also has state-certified special education teachers.

“And in our early learning program, we have teachers that have been in the field for 20 plus years that have been in the trenches working with children with special needs, so they are so excited,” said Stewart.

The non-profit also provides scholarships. Easterseals said it’s important that their school be accessible to all families.

“We are filling up fast, but currently, we still have spots available, so if there is anybody who needs a place for their child, we are here and ready for them,” said Stewart.

For more information on Wednesday’s open house or enrollment, click here.