Drivers speeding through Seminole Heights leave residents looking for help

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — As part of our Driving Tampa Bay Forward series, we investigated speeding concerns on Ola Avenue in Seminole Heights after a viewer contacted us about safety.

John Honeycutt lived along Ola Avenue and said drivers speed down the road, especially during the morning commute, which is also when students walk to school. Honeycutt reached out to us, hoping to see some changes.

“It’s been ongoing, but just getting worse with more people coming to Tampa,” Honeycutt said.

He lives just down the road from Broward Elementary School and said many students walk to school. He is worried somebody will get hurt.

We take speeding very seriously, especially when children are in the area. We use our Driving Tampa Bay Forward series to find solutions to keep you and your family safe.

We contacted the Tampa Police Department and Florida Department of Transportation about this. T-P-D did not get back to us. The Florida Department of Transportation explained that a project to add a bikeway on Ola Avenue is in the works.

The project will also include lighting, more signage, and signal enhancements for designated pedestrian crossings. This will create a safer space for pedestrians and hopefully slow drivers down.

Construction is expected to start this Fall.