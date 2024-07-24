Driver was on his cell phone during DUI crash in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver was arrested after officials said he was driving under the influence, leading to a crash in Tampa early Wednesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Bryan Degante, 29, was speeding north on I-275 around 3:18 a.m. Degante then rear-ended another vehicle traveling ahead of him, causing it to collide into the right guardrail before coming to a rest along the right shoulder.
The collision caused Degante's vehicle to be redirected to the left, where it crashed into a concrete traffic barrier and overturned on the driver's side. It then slid to a final rest in the inside lane.
FHP said Degante stated he was on his phone during the time of the crash. He was arrested for driving under the influence.
