Driver hits woman trying to help dog, killing her and the animal: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after she tried to help a dog on a Hillsborough County road late Thursday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 10:25 p.m., the 25-year-old woman stopped and exited her Kia Optima when she spotted a dog on Dale Mabry Highway.
As the woman approached the dog, FHP said a 69-year-old man driving a Toyota RAV4 hit her and the dog.
Both the woman and the dog died at the scene of the crash.
