Driver hits pedestrian in Tampa, roads closed during investigation: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver hit a pedestrian crossing the street in Tampa early Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers are investigating the incident, which occurred at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was turning east on West Hillsborough when the pedestrian attempted to cross outside of the designated crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of West Hillsborough are closed at North Habana are currently closed. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.