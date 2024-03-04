Downtown Tampa interchange project set to bring major changes for drivers

The Downtown Tampa Interchange Project will impact many morning commutes, and drivers will soon start to see major construction in the area.

This is a massive project costing about $223 million. It will bring major changes to the area and will take several years to complete.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the goal is to improve safety, reduce traffic jams and create a smoother commute.

“There are a lot of improvements that will be made with this job," Carson said.

Some of the main changes we will see: the widening of the existing single-lane ramp from westbound I-4 to northbound I-275, the addition of a two-lane exit and the construction of a new exit ramp bridge for drivers from southbound I-275 to eastbound on I-4.

“We know there’s some headaches in those areas. A lot of congestion, and we’re really trying to provide a much smoother area,” Carson said.

The project plans also show they will widen and add more lanes in other problem areas.

As Tampa continues to grow, the major roadways need to keep up with capacity. FDOT explained this project will make for a smoother and safer commute.

Construction will start to impact drivers in a few months, but first, FDOT wants to meet with you. They are holding two meetings on Tuesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 7.

Click here to register for Tuesday's virtual meeting at 11 a.m.

On March 7, the meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hillsborough Bar Association Chester H. Ferguson Law Center at 1610 N. Tampa Street, Tampa.