'Down to Bowl' fundraiser celebrates and supports Down syndrome community

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Wayne loves to bowl. And hug. And laugh. And pretty much be the life of the party.

"When you talk about loving and caring, anybody who walks into the room, that boy is running up, he's giving you a hug, he's saying hello," said Brandon's mom Tracy.

Brandon, a 14-year-old with Down syndrome, will be a very popular bowling partner this Saturday at Pin Chasers Midtown in Tampa.

Popular radio personalities Drew Garabo and John Senning of 102.5 The Bone are hosting "Down to Bowl," a fundraiser at the bowling alley from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds raised will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay, which provides much-needed services and support.

For Garabo, this party is personal. His nephew Will has Down syndrome, and the radio star has devoted time and heart to making sure all families get the care and compassion they deserve.

"The extra chromosome that individuals with Down syndrome have is a chromosome of love, an unconditional love," said Garabo.

For Craig Woodard, Sr., executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay, supporting this community is also a matter of the heart. His son Craig, Jr. has Down syndrome.

"I'm so glad that he picked my wife and I to be his parents," said the proud dad.

For more on Down to Bowl, go here.