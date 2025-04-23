Development on former Dover phosphate mine stirring up controversy among neighbors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — A newly approved development plan in Eastern Hillsborough County is drawing both praise and concern from residents. It is raising concerns about environmental safety.

At the center of the controversy is a former phosphate mine in Dover. It is also home to a superfund site.

Back in 2010, Hillsborough County approved the land to be used for an energy industrial park, or EIP.

No construction ever began, but the land remained open to that kind of development for years.

Now, commissioners approved a change to the comprehensive plan which would allow for residential development in this area. Plans call for approximately 1,200 homes in what they are calling an “agrihood.”

Commissioner Joshua Wostal said while they approved that change, they also went in to add strict environmental protections to the land.

“They can truly not disturb the dirt until they have passed comprehensive environmental controls. It's one of a kind,” Wostal said.

Not all residents are convinced this plan is safer. George Niemman lives near the site and has been leading the opposition. He said he has serious health and safety concerns with construction on this property.

“Moving the earth will create dust, as would any construction, and very short distance from us it's contaminated soil and when you start moving it the wind will blow. The surrounding areas will have to breathe this in and we're worried about it and the county doesn't seem to be worried at all,” George Niemman said.

Niemman also expressed concerns about traffic congestion.

Some neighbors said they do not want to see any development, but they think this plan is better than what it could have been.

The law firm representing the ownership group sent a statement that said:

"The next steps for the landowner includes the approval of a Major Modification to the previously approved PD zoning, conducting the environmental testing agreed to by the landowners and the BOCC, along with site design and permitting through the various regulatory agencies.

The ownership group remains committed to advancing a sustainable, renewable energy-focused development in line with the original 2010 vision for the EIP, which was approved by Hillsborough County.

This includes over 7.3 million square feet of industrial, office, and retail uses, which may include renewable energy projects, research facilities, and renewable energy production."