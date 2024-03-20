Detroit Lions cornerback wanted for domestic violence in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say is wanted for domestic violence.

HCSO said Cameron Sutton, 29, is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation for allegedly strangling the victim.

Sutton is also a football player and plays for the NFL team the Detroit Lions.

HCSO said he might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with the license plate FL-AZ33QB.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Sutton, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.