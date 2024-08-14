Detention deputy arrested after altercation with neighbor: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — A detention deputy from Hillsborough was arrested after an altercation in Brandon Tuesday night, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Cory Faircloth, 55, following an altercation between him and his neighbor outside a home on Blueberry Lane around 8:36 p.m.

Faircloth is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of dwelling with assault or battery.

"I am deeply disappointed and troubled by the actions of one of our detention deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hold all of our deputies to the highest standards of professionalism and respect for all individuals, and any deviation from these principles is unacceptable."

HCSO said Faircloth was hired as a detention deputy in 1997 and is currently on unpaid administrative leave per policy.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other details are available at this time.