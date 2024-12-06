Deputy fatally shoots man who had woman at knifepoint inside home, HCSO says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy shot a man who called 911 and threatened to kill his neighbor Thursday night, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call about an argument between neighbors around 9 p.m. The caller, later identified as Jason Douglas Paul, 47, was claiming his neighbor assaulted him.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Paul, who they claimed was acting erratically and threatening to kill his neighbor.

According to HCSO, Paul continued making threats as deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation and Baker Act him. He then entered his home and refused to come out.

Deputies said they then saw Paul through a window holding a knife and heard a woman screaming. Paul took the woman at knifepoint into a back bedroom, which led deputies to break through a window and enter the home.

When they went to the back bedroom, deputies said they ordered Paul to put the knife down multiple times, but he refused. Deputy John Howes, 30, shot Paul as a result.

According to HCSO, deputies rendered aid to Paul until EMS arrived and took him to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our deputies sprang to action when confronted with a situation where someone's life was in immediate danger," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies are trained to protect innocent lives, and that's what they did."

Howes has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office since February 2024 and has no prior use of force with HCSO, officials said. The body camera video will be released when it becomes available.

The FDLE is handling the investigation.